Japan’s JFE Steel forecasts lower sales revenue for FY 2024-25 amid ongoing manufacturing issues

Friday, 07 February 2025 12:12:31 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Japanese steelmaker JFE Holdings Co. has announced its consolidated financial results for the first three quarters ending December 31 of the financial year 2024-25.

In the given period, JFE Holdings recorded a net profit of JPY 100.11 billion ($660 million), down 39.5 percent compared to a JPY 165.66 billion net profit recorded in the same period of the previous fiscal year. The decrease in net profit was due to the impact of manufacturing troubles and deteriorating earnings at overseas group companies. The company’s net sales amounted to JPY 3.67 trillion ($24.19 billion), down by 4.9 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in the first three quarters of the current financial year, JFE Steel’s consolidated crude steel output dropped to 17.52 million mt, down by 6.8 percent year on year. The company’s shipments in the given period amounted to 14.53 million mt, down 7.6 percent year on year.

The company expects sales revenues of JPY 4.9 trillion for the full financial year, lower by 5.3 percent compared to the previous financial year due to ongoing manufacturing issues. Moreover, the company’s crude steel production guidance for the full financial year stands at approximately 22.0 million mt.

In addition, the company will build a new EAF with an annual production capacity of around two million mt, within the scope of its green transformation project planned for its West Japan Works. The EAF is planned to begin operations in the first quarter of the financial year 2028-29.


