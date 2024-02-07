﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Japan’s JFE Steel forecasts lower sales revenue for FY 2023-24

Wednesday, 07 February 2024 14:39:37 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Japanese steelmaker JFE Holdings Co. has announced its consolidated financial results for the first three quarters ending December 31 of the financial year 2023-24.

In the given period, JFE Holdings recorded a net profit of JPY 165.7 billion ($1.1 billion), up 12.8 percent compared to a JPY 146.9 billion net profit recorded in the same period of the previous fiscal year. The company’s net sales amounted to JPY 3.86 trillion ($26.11 billion), down by 1.1 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in the first three quarters of the current financial year, JFE Steel’s consolidated crude steel output dropped to 18.8 million mt, down by two percent year on year. The company’s shipments in the given period amounted to 15.73 million mt, down 2.3 percent year on year.

The company expects sales revenues of JPY 5.23 trillion for the full financial year, lower by 0.7 percent compared to the previous financial year. Moreover, the company’s crude steel production guidance for the full financial year stands at approximately 25.10 million mt.

In its forecast for the fiscal year 2024-25, JFE expects steel demand in Japan to be on par with the current fiscal year and protectionist policies to gain traction globally. The company plans to expand its high value-added product sales with the help of enhancement of electrical steel sheet facilities in the Kurashiki area scheduled to start operation in the first half of FY 2024-25 and growth of overseas businesses such as JSW Steel in India and the joint venture with Nucor in North America.


Tags: Japan Far East Steelmaking Fin. Reports JFE Steel 

Similar articles

JFE Steel posts lower net profit and slightly higher net sales for H1

13 Nov | Steel News

JFE Steel sees lower net profit in Q1, cuts full-year crude steel output forecast

04 Aug | Steel News

JFE Steel sees increased net profit in Q1 amid higher prices

03 Aug | Steel News

JFE Steel posts net profit for FY 2021-22

10 May | Steel News

JFE Steel posts net profit for Apr-Dec, raises full-year profit forecast

10 Feb | Steel News

JFE expects net loss of JPY 100 billion for full year

13 Aug | Steel News

Japan's JFE posts lower profit, cuts full-year forecast

13 Nov | Steel News

Japan’s JFE posts reduced net profit for FY 2015-16

26 Apr | Steel News

JFE Steel posts lower sales revenue but higher profit for Q1 FY 2012-13

26 Jul | Steel News

Japan’s JFE posts net loss for FY 2011-12

20 Apr | Steel News