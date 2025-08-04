JFE Steel reports lower net profit and sales for Q1 FY 2024-25

Japanese steelmaker JFE Holdings Co. has announced its consolidated financial and operational results for the first quarter ended June 30 of the financial year 2025-26.

In the first quarter, the company recorded a net profit of JPY 7.77 billion ($52.5 million), compared to a JPY 27.71 billion net profit recorded in the same period of the previous fiscal year, while its net sales amounted to JPY 1.11 trillion ($7.53 billion), down by 7.9 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in the given quarter, JFE Steel’s consolidated crude steel output amounted to 5.61 million mt, down by 3.2 percent, while its shipments came to 4.71 million mt, up 0.2 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

According to the statement, US tariff measures pose the greatest risk for the manufacturing sector, particularly with regard to trends and impacts in the automotive and construction machinery sectors. Although high levels of budget measures continue, the increase in various costs and labor shortages are expected to lead to a gradual decline in actual activity levels and steel demand for both FY 2024-25 and FY 2025-26.

The company expects sales revenues of JPY 2.33 trillion in the first half and sales revenues of JPY 4.75 trillion in the full financial year. Its crude steel production guidance for the full financial year stands at approximately 21 million mt, considering the direct and indirect risks of fluctuations in steel demand due to US tariff measures, as well as the impact of antidumping complaints against Japan from countries such as South Korea.