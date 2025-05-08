 |  Login 
Japan’s JFE Steel sees lower net profit and net sales in FY 2024-25

Thursday, 08 May 2025 16:09:09 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Japanese steelmaker JFE Holdings Co. has announced its consolidated financial and operational results for the full financial year 2024-25 ended March 31.

In the full financial year, JFE Holdings recorded a net profit of JPY 93.25 billion ($644.04 million), compared to a JPY 200.97 billion net profit recorded in the previous fiscal year, while its net sales amounted to JPY 4.86 trillion ($33.56 billion), down 6.1 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in the given year, JFE Steel’s consolidated crude steel output dropped to 23.2 million mt, down by 6.4 percent year on year, while its total steel shipments amounted to 19.36 million mt, declining by 6.7 percent year on year.

For the next financial year, the company expects net sales of JPY 4.75 trillion.

JFE stated that it has decided to suspend blast furnace No. 3 at Kurashiki to achieve a more efficient operation structure given that the business environment is expected to continue to be severe. The furnace will be shut down from May until the shutdown of blast furnace No. 2.


