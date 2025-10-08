 |  Login 
US raw steel production is down 1.2 percent - week 41, 2025

Wednesday, 08 October 2025 05:11:47 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), the week ending on October 4, 2025, US domestic raw steel production was 1.749 million net tons while the capacity utilization rate was 77.2 percent.

Production for the week ending on October 4, 2025, is down 1.2 percent from the previous week ending September 27, 2025, when production was 1.770 million net tons and the rate of capacity utilization was 78.1 percent. 

Production was 1.628 million net tons in the week ending October 4, 2024, while the capacity utilization was 73.3 percent. The current week production represents a 7.4 percent increase from the same period in the previous year. 

Adjusted year-to-date production through October 4, 2025, was 68.498 million net tons, at a capacity utilization rate of 77.1 percent. That is up 2.3 percent from the 66.937 million net tons during the same period last year, when the capacity utilization rate was 76.2 percent.


