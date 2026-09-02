JFE Steel launches Japan's first large-scale stamp-charged coke oven

Japanese steelmaker JFE Steel has started operations at the newly constructed No. 6-A coke oven battery at its West Japan Works' Fukuyama facility, following the completion of construction and performance testing.

New coke oven has 420,000 mt annual capacity

The coke oven, which commenced operations on August 31, represents an investment of approximately JPY 45 billion ($282 million) and has an annual production capacity of around 420,000 mt. Construction was carried out between May 2023 and August 2026.

The 52-oven battery is Japan's first large-scale coke oven to employ stamp-charging technology, under which pulverized coal is compacted before being charged into the oven from the side, instead of being fed from above through the conventional top-charging process.

Technology to reduce costs and improve efficiency

According to JFE Steel, the higher bulk density achieved through coal compaction improves coke quality, enabling greater production efficiency, lower operating costs and more environmentally responsible operations compared with conventional top-charging technology. The company stated that the investment forms part of its strategy to strengthen its domestic production base and further improve its manufacturing capabilities.