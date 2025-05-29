Japan’s steel scrap exports up 26 percent in January-April

In April this year, Japanese ferrous scrap exports amounted to 742,415 mt, up by 57.3 percent compared to 471,984 mt in the same month of the previous year, according to customs statistics. In the January-April period this year, the country exported 2.61 million mt of scrap, up by 26.0 percent year on year.

During the first four months, Vietnam was the biggest importer of Japanese scrap, importing 1.13 million mt, up by 36.7 percent year on year. Vietnam was followed by South Korea and Bangladesh, importing 426,606 mt and 422,009 mt of scrap, down 30.7 percent and up 272.0 percent year on year, respectively.

Meanwhile, Japanese scrap exports to Taiwan amounted to 205,809 mt in the January-April period this year, down from 206,306 mt in the same period of the previous year.