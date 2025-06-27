 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Japan’s steel scrap exports up...

Japan’s steel scrap exports up 25.7 percent in January-May 2025

Friday, 27 June 2025 12:34:04 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In May this year, Japanese ferrous scrap exports amounted to 648,253 mt, up by 24.6 percent compared to 520,195 mt in the same month of the previous year, according to customs statistics. In the January-May period this year, the country exported 3.26 million mt of scrap, up by 25.7 percent year on year.

During the given period, Vietnam was the biggest importer of Japanese scrap, importing 1.44 million mt, up by 43.1 percent year on year. Vietnam was followed by Bangladesh and South Korea, importing 546,838 mt and 508,530 mt of scrap, up 325.1 percent and down 27.6 percent, respectively, year on year.

Meanwhile, Japanese scrap exports to Taiwan amounted to 222,756 mt in the January-May period this year, down from 326,557 mt in the same period of the previous year.


Tags: Japan Far East Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Japan’s new ship export orders down 48 percent in May from April

18 Jun | Steel News

Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments down 12.2 percent in April from March

17 Jun | Steel News

Japan’s steel exports down 1.1 percent in January-April

30 May | Steel News

Japan’s steel scrap exports up 26 percent in January-April

29 May | Steel News

Japan’s new ship export orders down 52.7 percent in April from March

21 May | Steel News

Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments up 20.2 percent in March from February

15 May | Steel News

Tokyo Steel posts lower profit for FY 2024-25

29 Apr | Steel News

Japan’s steel exports down 0.6 percent in January-March

28 Apr | Steel News

Japan’s steel scrap exports up 16.8 percent in January-March

25 Apr | Steel News

Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments down five percent in February from January

14 Apr | Steel News