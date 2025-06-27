Japan’s steel scrap exports up 25.7 percent in January-May 2025

In May this year, Japanese ferrous scrap exports amounted to 648,253 mt, up by 24.6 percent compared to 520,195 mt in the same month of the previous year, according to customs statistics. In the January-May period this year, the country exported 3.26 million mt of scrap, up by 25.7 percent year on year.

During the given period, Vietnam was the biggest importer of Japanese scrap, importing 1.44 million mt, up by 43.1 percent year on year. Vietnam was followed by Bangladesh and South Korea, importing 546,838 mt and 508,530 mt of scrap, up 325.1 percent and down 27.6 percent, respectively, year on year.

Meanwhile, Japanese scrap exports to Taiwan amounted to 222,756 mt in the January-May period this year, down from 326,557 mt in the same period of the previous year.