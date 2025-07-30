 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Japan’s steel scrap exports up...

Japan’s steel scrap exports up 19.5 percent in H1 2025

Wednesday, 30 July 2025 11:54:53 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In June this year, Japanese ferrous scrap exports amounted to 561,006 mt, down by 7.2 percent compared to 604,250 mt in the same month of the previous year, according to customs statistics. In the January-June period this year, the country exported 3.82 million mt of scrap, up by 19.5 percent year on year.

During the given period, Vietnam was the biggest importer of Japanese scrap, importing 1.68 million mt, up by 34.5 percent year on year. Vietnam was followed by Bangladesh and South Korea, importing 645,519 mt and 621,553 mt of scrap, up 207 percent and down 25.9 percent, respectively, year on year.

Meanwhile, Japanese scrap exports to Taiwan amounted to 237,704 mt in the first half this year, down from 368,352 mt in the same period of the previous year.


Tags: Japan Far East Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Tokyo Steel posts lower profit for Q1 FY 2025-26

21 Jul | Steel News

Japan’s new ship export orders up 53.3 percent in June 2025 from May

10 Jul | Steel News

Japan’s steel exports down 2.8 percent in January-May 2025

30 Jun | Steel News

Japan’s steel scrap exports up 25.7 percent in January-May 2025

27 Jun | Steel News

Japan’s new ship export orders down 48 percent in May from April

18 Jun | Steel News

Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments down 12.2 percent in April from March

17 Jun | Steel News

Japan’s steel exports down 1.1 percent in January-April

30 May | Steel News

Japan’s steel scrap exports up 26 percent in January-April

29 May | Steel News

Japan’s new ship export orders down 52.7 percent in April from March

21 May | Steel News

Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments up 20.2 percent in March from February

15 May | Steel News