Japan’s steel scrap exports up 19.5 percent in H1 2025

In June this year, Japanese ferrous scrap exports amounted to 561,006 mt, down by 7.2 percent compared to 604,250 mt in the same month of the previous year, according to customs statistics. In the January-June period this year, the country exported 3.82 million mt of scrap, up by 19.5 percent year on year.

During the given period, Vietnam was the biggest importer of Japanese scrap, importing 1.68 million mt, up by 34.5 percent year on year. Vietnam was followed by Bangladesh and South Korea, importing 645,519 mt and 621,553 mt of scrap, up 207 percent and down 25.9 percent, respectively, year on year.

Meanwhile, Japanese scrap exports to Taiwan amounted to 237,704 mt in the first half this year, down from 368,352 mt in the same period of the previous year.