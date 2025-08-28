Japan’s steel scrap exports up 17.8 percent in January-July 2025

In July this year, Japanese ferrous scrap exports amounted to 615,634 mt, up by 7.9 percent compared to 570,221 mt in the same month of the previous year, according to customs statistics. In the January-July period this year, the country exported 4.43 million mt of scrap, up by 17.8 percent year on year.

During the given period, Vietnam was the biggest importer of Japanese scrap, importing 1.92 million mt, up by 30 percent year on year. Vietnam was followed by South Korea and Bangladesh, importing 749,544 mt and 738,240 mt of scrap, down 21.8 percent and up 159.9 percent year on year, respectively.

Meanwhile, Japanese scrap exports to Taiwan amounted to 280,304 mt in the January-July period this year, down from 401,217 mt in the same period of the previous year.