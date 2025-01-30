Japan’s steel scrap exports down 5.6 percent in 2024

In December last year, Japanese ferrous scrap exports amounted to 727,542 mt, up by 19.5 percent compared to 497,190 mt in the same month of 2023, according to customs statistics. In 2024, the country exported 6.54 million mt of scrap, down by 5.6 percent year on year.

During the given year, Vietnam was the biggest importer of Japanese scrap, importing 2.60 million mt, up by 54.3 percent year on year. Vietnam was followed by South Korea and Taiwan, importing 1.56 million mt and 670,484 mt of scrap, down 40.7 percent and 31.5 percent, respectively, year on year.

Meanwhile, Japanese scrap exports to Bangladesh amounted to 624,456 mt in 2024, up from 518,243 mt in 2023.