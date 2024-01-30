Japan’s steel scrap exports up 9.9 percent in 2023

Tuesday, 30 January 2024 11:45:04 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In December last year, Japanese ferrous scrap exports amounted to 609,277 mt, up by 36.3 percent compared to 446,866 mt in the same month of the previous year, according to customs statistics. In 2023, the country exported 6.9 million mt of scrap, increasing by 9.9 percent year on year.

During previous year, South Korea was the biggest importer of Japanese scrap, importing 2,633,088 mt, down by 16.0 percent year on year. South Korea was followed by Vietnam and Taiwan, importing 1,681,832 mt and 979,884 mt of scrap, up 28.0 percent and up 55.9 percent, respectively, year on year.

Meanwhile, Japanese scrap exports to Bangladesh amounted to 518,243 mt in 2023, up from 368,841 mt in the previous year.