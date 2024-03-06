﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Japan’s steel scrap exports down 18.8 percent in January

Wednesday, 06 March 2024 13:45:45 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In January this year, Japanese ferrous scrap exports amounted to 458,014 mt, down by 18.8 percent compared to 571,533 mt in the same month of the previous year, according to customs statistics.

During the given month, Vietnam was the biggest importer of Japanese scrap, importing 209,028 mt, up by 55.4 percent year on year. Vietnam was followed by South Korea and Taiwan, importing 138,906 mt and 45,730 mt of scrap, down 54.9 percent and up 33.8 percent, respectively, year on year.

Meanwhile, Japanese scrap exports to Bangladesh amounted to 9,005 mt in January this year, down from 22,000 mt in the same period of the previous year.


Tags: Japan Far East Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Japan’s steel exports up 5.3 percent in January

01 Mar | Steel News

Japan’s new ship export orders decrease sharply in January from December

19 Feb | Steel News

Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments up 0.4 percent in December from November

19 Feb | Steel News

Japanese auto output up 15.7 percent in January-November

05 Feb | Steel News

Japan’s steel exports up 1.2 percent in 2023

31 Jan | Steel News

Japan’s steel scrap exports up 9.9 percent in 2023

30 Jan | Steel News

Japan’s new ship export orders increase in December from November

25 Jan | Steel News

Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments down 19.3 percent in November from October

22 Jan | Steel News

Japanese auto output up 16.2 percent in January-October

03 Jan | Steel News

Japan’s steel exports up 1.7 percent in January-November

28 Dec | Steel News