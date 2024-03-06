Japan’s steel scrap exports down 18.8 percent in January

Wednesday, 06 March 2024 13:45:45 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In January this year, Japanese ferrous scrap exports amounted to 458,014 mt, down by 18.8 percent compared to 571,533 mt in the same month of the previous year, according to customs statistics.

During the given month, Vietnam was the biggest importer of Japanese scrap, importing 209,028 mt, up by 55.4 percent year on year. Vietnam was followed by South Korea and Taiwan, importing 138,906 mt and 45,730 mt of scrap, down 54.9 percent and up 33.8 percent, respectively, year on year.

Meanwhile, Japanese scrap exports to Bangladesh amounted to 9,005 mt in January this year, down from 22,000 mt in the same period of the previous year.