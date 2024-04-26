Japan’s steel scrap exports down 4.6 percent in January-March

Friday, 26 April 2024 12:22:44 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In March this year, Japanese ferrous scrap exports amounted to 515,972 mt, down by 10.4 percent compared to 575,778 mt in the same month of the previous year, according to customs statistics. In the January-March period this year, the country exported 1.60 million mt of scrap, down by 4.6 percent year on year.

During the given period, Vietnam was the biggest importer of Japanese scrap, importing 683,820 mt, up by 48.1 percent year on year. Vietnam was followed by South Korea and Taiwan, importing 469,644 mt and 140,755 mt of scrap, down 38.0 percent and 28.8 percent year on year, respectively.

Meanwhile, Japanese scrap exports to Bangladesh amounted to 91,205 mt in the January-March period this year, down from 50,961 mt in the same period of the previous year.