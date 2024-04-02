﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Japan’s steel exports up 0.4 percent in January-February

Tuesday, 02 April 2024 11:44:07 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In February this year, Japan’s iron and steel product exports amounted to 2.52 million metric tons, decreasing by 3.0 percent month on month and by 4.1 percent year on year, according to the customs statistics released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

In the January-February period this year, Japanese iron and steel product exports amounted to 5.12 million mt, up by 0.4 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.  

Regarding Japan’s major iron and steel product export markets, in the first two months this year the country’s iron and steel exports to South Korea totaled 901,557 metric tons, down 10.0 percent, while exports to China decreased by 1.2 percent to 433,189 metric tons. The export volume to Taiwan amounted to 249,278 metric tons, up by 9.2 percent, exports to Thailand totaled 709,354 metric tons, decreasing by 10.4 percent, while exports to the US totaled 205,341 metric tons, down by 1.9 percent, all year on year.  

Exports      

       

February (mt)      

Change m-o-m (%)      

January-February (mt)      

Change y-o-y (%)      

Semi-finished      

237,140 

-5.0      

486,705 

+3.1     

Bars      

24,132 

+13.7      

45,349

-21.5      

Wire rod      

40,654 

+42.5      

69,175 

+18.0      

Heavy plate      

212,539 

+6.2      

412,348 

-9.5      

HRC      

863,833 

-14.7      

1,877,099 

-1.4      

CRC      

120,098 

-8.5      

251,367 

+4.5    

Galvanized sheet      

185,461 

+24.5      

334,412 

-5.6     

Tags: Hrc Crc Plate Galvanized Wire Rod Flats Semis Longs Japan Far East Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Japan’s steel exports up 5.3 percent in January

01 Mar | Steel News

Japan’s steel exports up 1.2 percent in 2023

31 Jan | Steel News

Japan’s steel exports up 1.7 percent in January-November

28 Dec | Steel News

Japan’s steel exports up 2.6 percent in January-October

30 Nov | Steel News

Japan’s steel exports up 2.0 percent in January-September

31 Oct | Steel News

Japan’s steel exports up 1.2 percent in January-August

02 Oct | Steel News

Japan’s steel exports down 0.2 percent in January-July

01 Sep | Steel News

Japan’s steel exports down two percent in January-June

01 Aug | Steel News

Japan’s steel exports down 0.5 percent in January-May

30 Jun | Steel News

Japan’s steel exports down 0.7 percent in January-April

31 May | Steel News