Japan’s steel exports up 0.4 percent in January-February

Tuesday, 02 April 2024 11:44:07 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In February this year, Japan’s iron and steel product exports amounted to 2.52 million metric tons, decreasing by 3.0 percent month on month and by 4.1 percent year on year, according to the customs statistics released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

In the January-February period this year, Japanese iron and steel product exports amounted to 5.12 million mt, up by 0.4 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

Regarding Japan’s major iron and steel product export markets, in the first two months this year the country’s iron and steel exports to South Korea totaled 901,557 metric tons, down 10.0 percent, while exports to China decreased by 1.2 percent to 433,189 metric tons. The export volume to Taiwan amounted to 249,278 metric tons, up by 9.2 percent, exports to Thailand totaled 709,354 metric tons, decreasing by 10.4 percent, while exports to the US totaled 205,341 metric tons, down by 1.9 percent, all year on year.