Japan’s steel exports up 1.2 percent in 2023

Wednesday, 31 January 2024 11:51:55 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In December last year, Japan’s iron and steel product exports amounted to 2.6 million metric tons, decreasing by 0.9 percent month on month and by 4.2 percent year on year, according to the customs statistics released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

In 2023, Japanese iron and steel product exports amounted to 32.7 million mt, up by 1.2 percent year on year.

Regarding Japan’s major iron and steel product export markets, in 2023 the country’s iron and steel exports to South Korea totaled 5.6 million metric tons, up 3.8 percent, while exports to China decreased by 28.9 percent to 2.85 million metric tons, the export volume to Taiwan amounted to 1.6 million metric tons, down by 12.4 percent, exports to Thailand totaled 4.7 million metric tons, decreasing by 7.2 percent, while exports to the US totaled 1.2 metric tons, down by 3.1 percent, all year on year.