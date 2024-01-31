﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Japan’s steel exports up 1.2 percent in 2023

Wednesday, 31 January 2024 11:51:55 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In December last year, Japan’s iron and steel product exports amounted to 2.6 million metric tons, decreasing by 0.9 percent month on month and by 4.2 percent year on year, according to the customs statistics released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

In 2023, Japanese iron and steel product exports amounted to 32.7 million mt, up by 1.2 percent year on year.

Regarding Japan’s major iron and steel product export markets, in 2023 the country’s iron and steel exports to South Korea totaled 5.6 million metric tons, up 3.8 percent, while exports to China decreased by 28.9 percent to 2.85 million metric tons, the export volume to Taiwan amounted to 1.6 million metric tons, down by 12.4 percent, exports to Thailand totaled 4.7 million metric tons, decreasing by 7.2 percent, while exports to the US totaled 1.2 metric tons, down by 3.1 percent, all year on year.

Exports      

       

December (mt)      

Change m-o-m (%)      

2023 (mt)      

Change y-o-y (%)      

Semi-finished      

249,144 

-9.7      

3,113,851

-     

Bars      

28,853 

-11.2      

367,449 

-31.4      

Wire rod      

33,192 

-4.3      

389,524 

-13.3      

Heavy plate      

181,104 

-4.5      

2,954,091 

+1.4      

HRC      

953,895 

+2.1      

12,276,324 

+3.5      

CRC      

91,808 

-28.4      

1,534,238 

-6.7    

Galvanized sheet      

182,352 

+9.6      

2,146,539 

+5.1     

Tags: Wire Rod Galvanized Crc Plate Hrc Flats Semis Longs Japan Far East Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Japan’s steel exports up 1.7 percent in January-November

28 Dec | Steel News

Japan’s steel exports up 2.6 percent in January-October

30 Nov | Steel News

Japan’s steel exports up 2.0 percent in January-September

31 Oct | Steel News

Japan’s steel exports up 1.2 percent in January-August

02 Oct | Steel News

Japan’s steel exports down 0.2 percent in January-July

01 Sep | Steel News

Japan’s steel exports down two percent in January-June

01 Aug | Steel News

Japan’s steel exports down 0.5 percent in January-May

30 Jun | Steel News

Japan’s steel exports down 0.7 percent in January-April

31 May | Steel News

Japan’s steel exports down 0.2 percent in January-March

02 May | Steel News

Japan’s steel exports up 2.6 percent in January-February

31 Mar | Steel News