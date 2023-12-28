Japan’s steel exports up 1.7 percent in January-November

Thursday, 28 December 2023 11:58:55 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In November this year, Japan’s iron and steel product exports amounted to 2.6 million metric tons, decreasing by 4.0 percent month on month and by 7.0 percent year on year, according to the customs statistics released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

In the January-November period this year, Japanese iron and steel product exports amounted to 30.1 million mt, up by 1.7 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

Regarding Japan’s major iron and steel product export markets, in the first 11 months this year the country’s iron and steel exports to South Korea totaled 5.2 million metric tons, up 4.5 percent, while exports to China decreased by 29.8 percent to 2.6 million metric tons, the export volume to Taiwan amounted to 1.5 million metric tons, down by 14.4 percent, exports to Thailand totaled 4.3 million metric tons, decreasing by 7.0 percent, while exports to the US totaled 1.1 metric tons, down by 3.9 percent, all year on year.