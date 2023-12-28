﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Japan’s steel exports up 1.7 percent in January-November

Thursday, 28 December 2023 11:58:55 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In November this year, Japan’s iron and steel product exports amounted to 2.6 million metric tons, decreasing by 4.0 percent month on month and by 7.0 percent year on year, according to the customs statistics released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

In the January-November period this year, Japanese iron and steel product exports amounted to 30.1 million mt, up by 1.7 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.   

Regarding Japan’s major iron and steel product export markets, in the first 11 months this year the country’s iron and steel exports to South Korea totaled 5.2 million metric tons, up 4.5 percent, while exports to China decreased by 29.8 percent to 2.6 million metric tons, the export volume to Taiwan amounted to 1.5 million metric tons, down by 14.4 percent, exports to Thailand totaled 4.3 million metric tons, decreasing by 7.0 percent, while exports to the US totaled 1.1 metric tons, down by 3.9 percent, all year on year.   

Exports       

        

November (mt)       

Change m-o-m (%)       

January-November (mt)       

Change y-o-y (%)       

Semi-finished       

275,837  

+14.7       

2,864,707  

-1.2      

Bars       

32,697  

+11.7       

338,596  

-33.1       

Wire rod       

34,681  

+34.7       

356,332  

-13.1       

Heavy plate       

189,698  

-26.7       

2,772,987  

+5.0       

HRC       

934,293  

-5.2       

11,322,429  

+14.2       

CRC       

128,222  

-19.0       

1,442,430  

-5.8     

Galvanized sheet       

166,438  

+4.7       

1,964,187  

+5.6      

Tags: Plate Hrc Galvanized Wire Rod Crc Semis Longs Flats Japan Far East Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Japan’s steel exports up 2.6 percent in January-October

30 Nov | Steel News

Japan’s steel exports up 2.0 percent in January-September

31 Oct | Steel News

Japan’s steel exports up 1.2 percent in January-August

02 Oct | Steel News

Japan’s steel exports down 0.2 percent in January-July

01 Sep | Steel News

Japan’s steel exports down two percent in January-June

01 Aug | Steel News

Japan’s steel exports down 0.5 percent in January-May

30 Jun | Steel News

Japan’s steel exports down 0.7 percent in January-April

31 May | Steel News

Japan’s steel exports down 0.2 percent in January-March

02 May | Steel News

Japan’s steel exports up 2.6 percent in January-February

31 Mar | Steel News

Japan’s steel exports up three percent in January

01 Mar | Steel News