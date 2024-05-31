﻿
Japan’s steel exports down four percent in January-April

Friday, 31 May 2024 11:20:42 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In April this year, Japan’s iron and steel product exports amounted to 2.52 million metric tons, decreasing by 6.8 percent month on month and by 5.7 percent year on year, according to the customs statistics released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

In the January-April period this year, Japanese iron and steel product exports amounted to 10.34 million mt, down by 4.0 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.  

Regarding Japan’s major iron and steel product export markets, in the first four months this year the country’s iron and steel exports to South Korea totaled 1.73 million metric tons, down 16.8 percent, while exports to China increased by 0.4 percent to 913,232 metric tons. The export volume to Taiwan amounted to 556,601 metric tons, up by 2.0 percent, exports to Thailand totaled 1.43 million metric tons, decreasing by 13.0 percent, while exports to the US totaled 407,789 metric tons, up by 1.5 percent, all year on year.  

Exports      

       

April (mt)      

Change m-o-m (%)      

January-April (mt)      

Change y-o-y (%)      

Semi-finished      

262,931 

-8.1      

1,035,847 

-0.9

Bars      

21,655 

-15.2      

92,534

-26.3      

Wire rod      

25,846 

-21.8

128,060 

+1.8      

Heavy plate      

233,558 

+1.5

875,998 

-14.6      

HRC      

957,209 

+3.7      

3,757,382 

-5.2      

CRC      

109,386 

-12.5      

485,791 

+0.2    

Galvanized sheet      

155,039 

-10.7      

663,126 

-8.8     

