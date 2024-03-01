﻿
English
Japan’s steel exports up 5.3 percent in January

Friday, 01 March 2024 13:31:20 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In January this year, Japan’s iron and steel product exports amounted to 2.59 million metric tons, increasing by 1.3 percent month on month and by 5.3 percent year on year, according to the customs statistics released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

Regarding Japan’s major iron and steel product export markets, in January the country’s iron and steel exports to South Korea totaled 446,857 metric tons, down 4.1 percent, while exports to China increased by 7.4 percent to 216,985 metric tons, the export volume to Taiwan amounted to 120,154 metric tons, up by 7.1 percent, exports to Thailand totaled 384,920 metric tons, decreasing by 1.6 percent, while exports to the US totaled 102,918 metric tons, up by 6.0 percent, all year on year.

Exports      

       

January (mt)      

Change m-o-m (%)      

Change y-o-y (%)      

Semi-finished      

249,565 

+0.2      

-5.2

Bars      

21,217 

-26.5      

-26.2      

Wire rod      

28,521 

-14.1      

+16.4      

Heavy plate      

199,989 

+10.4      

+3.6      

HRC      

1,013,266

+6.2      

+4.4      

CRC      

131,269 

+43.0      

+12.5

Galvanized sheet      

148,952 

-18.3      

-3.9     

Tags: Hrc Galvanized Plate Wire Rod Crc Semis Longs Flats Japan Far East Imp/exp Statistics 

