Japan’s steel exports up 2.6 percent in January-October

Thursday, 30 November 2023 11:20:39 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In October this year, Japan’s iron and steel product exports amounted to 2.7 million metric tons, increasing by 1.4 percent month on month and increasing by 8.6 percent year on year, according to the customs statistics released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

In the January-October period this year, Japanese iron and steel product exports amounted to 27.5 million mt, up by 2.6 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

Regarding Japan’s major iron and steel product export markets, in the first ten months this year the country’s iron and steel exports to South Korea totaled 4.82 million metric tons, up 6.8 percent, while exports to China decreased by 30.2 percent to 2.35 million metric tons, the export volume to Taiwan amounted to 1.34 million metric tons, down by 13.4 percent, exports to Thailand totaled 4.0 million metric tons, decreasing by 5.8 percent, while exports to the US totaled 1.04 million metric tons, up by 2.1 percent, all year on year.