Japan’s new ship export orders decrease sharply in January from December

Monday, 19 February 2024 14:06:14 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data released by the Japan Ship Exporters’ Association (JSEA), Japanese new ship export orders in January this year moved down by 75.6 percent on tonnage basis compared to the previous month, decreasing to 11 ships, compared to 32 ships recorded in December, totaling 306,900 gross tons including nine carriers and two tankers.

On the other hand, in January, Japan delivered 14 ships for export, totaling 625,079 gross tons, compared to 13 ships totaling 849,164 gross tons recorded in December.


