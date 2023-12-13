Japan’s new ship export orders decrease in November from October

Wednesday, 13 December 2023 11:36:12 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data released by the Japan Ship Exporters’ Association (JSEA), Japanese new ship export orders in November this year moved down by 4.9 percent on tonnage basis compared to the previous month, while increasing to 23 ships, compared to 16 ships recorded in October, totaling 922,697 gross tons including two general cargo ships, four container ships, 11 carriers and six tankers.

In the first 11 months of this year, Japanese shipbuilders received new export orders for a total of 224 ships with an aggregate of 9.03 million gross tons, down 10.9 percent year on year.

On the other hand, in November, Japan delivered 17 ships for export, totaling 821,389 gross tons, compared to 16 ships totaling 817,718 gross tons recorded in October.

Meanwhile, in the January-November period this year, Japan delivered 188 ships for export, totaling 8.23 million gross tons, increasing 0.5 percent year on year.