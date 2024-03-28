﻿
Japan’s steel scrap exports down 1.5 percent in January-February

Thursday, 28 March 2024
       

In February this year, Japanese ferrous scrap exports amounted to 625,009 mt, up by 18.1 percent compared to 529,123 mt in the same month of the previous year, according to customs statistics. In the January-February period this year, the country exported 1.08 million mt of scrap, down by 1.5 percent year on year.

During the given period, Vietnam was the biggest importer of Japanese scrap, importing 473,806 mt, up by 64.7 percent year on year. Vietnam was followed by South Korea and Taiwan, importing 312,793 mt and 105,426 mt of scrap, down 40.6 percent and up 2.6 percent, respectively, year on year.

Meanwhile, Japanese scrap exports to Bangladesh amounted to 47,450 mt in the January-February period this year, down from 50,961 mt in the same period of the previous year.


