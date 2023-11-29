Japan’s steel scrap exports up 8.7 percent in January-October

Wednesday, 29 November 2023 11:57:17 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In October this year, Japanese ferrous scrap exports amounted to 697,125 mt, increasing by 6.1 percent compared to 623,815 mt in the same month of the previous year, according to customs statistics. In the January-October period this year, the country exported 5.8 million mt of scrap, increasing by 8.7 percent year on year.

During the given period, South Korea was the biggest importer of Japanese scrap, importing 2,344,787 mt, down by 11.9 percent year on year. South Korea was followed by Vietnam and Taiwan, importing 1,303,917 mt and 826,647 mt of scrap, up 9.5 percent and up 71.1 percent, respectively, year on year.

Meanwhile, Japanese scrap exports to Bangladesh amounted to 408,119 mt in the January-October period this year, up from 327,978 mt in the same period of the previous year.