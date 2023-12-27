﻿
Japan’s steel scrap exports up 7.8 percent in January-November

Wednesday, 27 December 2023 10:20:36 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In November this year, Japanese ferrous scrap exports amounted to 495,635 mt, down by 1.2 percent compared to 501,855 mt in the same month of the previous year, according to customs statistics. In the January-November period this year, the country exported 6.3 million mt of scrap, increasing by 7.8 percent year on year.

During the given period, South Korea was the biggest importer of Japanese scrap, importing 2,481,245 mt, down by 15.3 percent year on year. South Korea was followed by Vietnam and Taiwan, importing 1,456,689 mt and 892,778 mt of scrap, up 16.6 percent and up 61.0 percent, respectively, year on year.

Meanwhile, Japanese scrap exports to Bangladesh amounted to 465,796 mt in the January-November period this year, up from 368,841 mt in the same period of the previous year.


