Japan’s new ship export orders rise in October from September

Wednesday, 17 November 2021 12:18:12 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data released by the Japan Ship Exporters’ Association (JSEA), Japanese new ship export orders in October this year rose by 19.1 percent on tonnage basis compared to the previous month, decreasing to 15 ships, compared to 22 ships recorded in September, totaling 1,114,480 gross tons, including 5 bulk carriers, one tanker and nine general cargo ships.

In the first 10 months of this year, Japanese shipbuilders received new export orders for a total of 263 ships with an aggregate of 13.32 million gross tons, up 137.7 percent year on year.

On the other hand, in October this year Japan delivered 14 ships for export, totaling 731,210 gross tons, compared to 15 ships totaling 944,424 gross tons recorded in September.

Meanwhile, in the first 10 months of the current year, Japan delivered 186 ships for export, totaling 8.80 million gross tons, falling by 13.3 percent year on year.


