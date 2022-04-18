﻿
Japan’s new ship export orders rise in March from February

Monday, 18 April 2022 11:20:02 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data released by the Japan Ship Exporters’ Association (JSEA), Japanese new ship export orders in March this year rose by 342.2 percent on tonnage basis compared to the previous month, increasing to 49 ships, compared to 10 ships recorded in February, totaling 1.82 million gross tons, including 36 bulk carriers and 13 general cargo ships.

In the first three months of this year, Japanese shipbuilders received new export orders for a total of 73 ships with an aggregate of 2.78 million gross tons, down 24.9 percent year on year.

On the other hand, in March this year Japan delivered 16 ships for export, totaling 993,634 gross tons, compared to 17 ships totaling 679,156 gross tons recorded in February.

Meanwhile, in the first three months of the current year, Japan delivered 48 ships for export, totaling 2.42 million gross tons, falling by 22.1 percent year on year.


Tags: Japan Far East 

