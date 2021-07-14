Japan’s new ship export orders rise in June from May

Wednesday, 14 July 2021 11:06:03 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data released by the Japan Ship Exporters’ Association (JSEA), Japanese new ship export orders in June this year rose by 23.1 percent on tonnage basis compared to the previous month, increasing to 55 ships, compared to 33 ships recorded in May, totaling 2.11 million gross tons, including 37 bulk carriers, three tankers and 15 general cargo ships.

In the first six months of this year, Japanese shipbuilders received new export orders for a total of 181 ships with an aggregate of 9.24 million gross tons, up 214.1 percent year on year.

On the other hand, in June this year Japan delivered 22 ships for export, totaling 955,618 gross tons, compared to 20 ships totaling 906,025 gross tons recorded in May.

Meanwhile, in the first six months of the current year, Japan delivered 123 ships for export, totaling 5.37 million gross tons, falling by 30.9 percent year on year.