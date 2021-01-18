Japan’s new ship export orders rise further in December from November

Monday, 18 January 2021 11:36:04 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data released by the Japan Ship Exporters’ Association (JSEA), Japanese new ship export orders in December last year rose by 11.7 percent on tonnage basis compared to the previous month, increasing to 18 ships, compared to 15 ships recorded in November, totaling 879,930 gross tons, including 11 bulk carriers, six general cargo ships and one other.

In 2020 overall, Japanese shipbuilders received new export orders for a total of 146 ships with an aggregate of 7.33 million gross tons, down 19.8 percent year on year.

On the other hand, in December last year Japan delivered nine ships for export, totaling 365,252 gross tons, compared to 17 ships totaling 716,668 gross tons recorded in November.

Meanwhile, in 2020, Japan delivered 252 ships for export, totaling 11.23 million gross tons, falling by 17.8 percent year on year.