Japan’s new ship export orders increase in November from October

According to the data released by the Japan Ship Exporters’ Association (JSEA), Japanese new ship export orders in November this year rose by seven percent on tonnage basis compared to the previous month, increasing to 15 ships, compared to 14 ships recorded in October, totaling 787,550 gross tons, including six bulk carriers, three tankers and six general cargo ships.

In the first 11 months of this year, Japanese shipbuilders received new export orders for a total of 128 ships with an aggregate of 6.45 million gross tons, down 21.6 percent year on year.

On the other hand, in November this year Japan delivered 17 ships for export, totaling 716,668 gross tons, compared to 21 ships totaling 714,428 gross tons recorded in October.

Meanwhile, in the first 11 months of the current year, Japan delivered 243 ships for export, totaling 10.86 million gross tons, falling by 17.6 percent year on year.