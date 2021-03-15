Japan’s new ship export orders decrease in February from January

Monday, 15 March 2021 16:03:13 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data released by the Japan Ship Exporters’ Association (JSEA), Japanese new ship export orders in February this year fell by 19.6 percent on tonnage basis compared to the previous month, decreasing to 19 ships, compared to 31 ships recorded in January, totaling 971,440 gross tons, including nine bulk carriers, five tankers and five general cargo ships.

In the first two months of this year, Japanese shipbuilders received new export orders for a total of 50 ships with an aggregate of 2.18 million gross tons, up 54.6 percent year on year.

On the other hand, in February this year Japan delivered 15 ships for export, totaling 675,172 gross tons, compared to 25 ships totaling 1.02 million gross tons recorded in January.

Meanwhile, in the first two months of the current year, Japan delivered 40 ships for export, totaling 1.69 million gross tons, falling by 45.2 percent year on year.