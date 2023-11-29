Japan’s Kurabe inaugurates auto parts plant in Mexico

Wednesday, 29 November 2023 23:30:42 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Japanese industrial conglomerate Kurabe Co. inaugurated the startup of its auto parts production plant in the central Mexican state of Aguascalientes, reported the state governor, María Teresa Jiménez Esquivel, on her social networks.

“With 400 new jobs and an investment of $14 million, the Japanese company Kurabe begins operations in Aguascalientes,” Jiménez Esquivel wrote on her social media networks.

Without mentioning dates, the governor also reported that "in a second stage, the company (Kurabe) will generate 1,300 new jobs (more), reaffirming its trust with Aguascalientes."

In December 2021, Kurabe reported the start of construction of its plant in Mexico, where it stated that it would manufacture “automotive parts for the American market.”

Mexico is the largest supplier of auto parts in the United States, according to data from the National Auto Parts Industry (INA, business chamber).