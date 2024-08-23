 |  Login 
Japan’s galvanized sheet shipments down 2.9 percent in June from May

Friday, 23 August 2024 12:01:19 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In June this year, Japan’s galvanized sheet shipments moved down by 2.9 percent compared to the previous month and by 7.9 percent on year-on-year basis, amounting to 654,175 metric tons. 78.7 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 21.3 percent were made to the export markets, according to the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF) data.

In June, Japan’s galvanized sheet production amounted to 649,064 mt, down by 2.6 percent month on month and by 5.9 percent year on year.


