Tokyo Steel orders hot dip galvanizing line upgrade from Primetals

Japan-based Tokyo Steel has awarded UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies an order to upgrade its hot dip galvanizing line at the Okayama Works. The existing line will be modified into a continuous annealing and galvanizing line capable of processing both cold rolled and hot dip galvanized coil, with operations scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2027.

Primetals is collaborating with Chugai Ro, a thermal technology specialist, and global electrification provider Hitachi on the project. The upgrade will utilize existing annealing equipment at the Okayama site while adding key improvements including induction heating technology in the front section to boost heating capacity and enhanced cooling capacity in the rear section.

Primetals will handle engineering and equipment supply for terminal equipment and skin pass mill modifications. The company and its partners will also provide engineering and supply services for the annealing furnace equipment, along with supervision for installation and commissioning of the upgraded facility.