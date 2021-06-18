﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Japan’s CR steel strip shipments down 22.5 percent in April from March

Friday, 18 June 2021 10:46:14 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In April this year, Japan’s cold rolled sheet and strip shipments decreased by 22.5 percent compared to the previous month and were up by 11.4 percent on year-on-year basis, amounting to 401,681 metric tons. 57 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 43 percent were made to the export markets, according to the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF) data.

Meanwhile, in the given month, Japan’s CR sheet and strip inventories increased 8.5 percent compared to the previous month totaling 760,348 metric tons and were down by 3.2 percent year on year. 79 percent of inventories were held by steel manufacturers, while 21 percent were held by steel traders.

In April, Japan’s CR sheet and strip production amounted to 461,263 mt, down 7.9 percent month on month and increasing 37.7 percent year on year.


Tags: crc  Far East  Japan  flats  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

17  Jun

Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments down 0.5 percent in April
31  May

Japan’s steel exports down 8.9 percent in Jan-Apr
24  May

Japan’s CR steel strip shipments up 17.1 percent in March from February
21  May

Japanese crude steel output down 6% in April from March
21  May

Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments down 4.5 percent in March