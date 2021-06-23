Japanese crude steel output up 7.7% in May from April

Wednesday, 23 June 2021 11:57:17 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In May this year, Japanese crude steel production was up by 7.7 percent compared to the previous month and rose by 42.2 percent compared to May 2020, totaling 8.42 million mt, according to the data released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

Meanwhile, in the given month Japan’s pig iron production totaled 6.12 million metric tons, rising by 7.9 percent compared to the previous month and up by 39.1 percent year on year.

In the January-May period this year, the country’s pig iron output stood at 29.40 million metric tons, up by six percent, while its crude steel production came to 39.95 million metric tons, rising by 9.1 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

The production volume of some steel products in Japan can be seen in the chart below: