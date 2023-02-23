﻿
Japanese crude steel output up 4.6 percent in Jan from Dec

Thursday, 23 February 2023 12:25:20 (GMT+3)
       

In January this year, Japanese crude steel production was up by 4.6 percent compared to the previous month and down by 6.9 percent compared to January 2022, totaling 7.22 million mt, according to the data released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

Meanwhile, in the given month Japan’s pig iron production totaled 5.33 million metric tons, rising by 5.2 percent compared to the previous month and falling by 8.2 percent year on year.

The production volume of some steel products in Japan can be seen in the chart below:

Product

January 2023 (mt)

M-o-m change (%)

Y-o-y change (%)

Hot rolled section

406,500

+3.0

-7.6

Bar

594,800

-5.9

-7.8

Wire rod

102,100

-0.4

-20.4

Heavy plate

763,600

+12.3

-2.3

Hot rolled wide strip

2,921,100

+3.1

-3.5

Cold rolled wide strip

1,189,000

+4.5

-12.1

Galvanized sheet

720,400

+4.3

-7.8

Welded pipe

223,100

-5.9

-16.0

