Japanese crude steel output up 2.8% in September from August

Friday, 22 October 2021 10:33:45 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In September this year, Japanese crude steel production was up by 2.8 percent compared to the previous month and rose by 25.6 percent compared to September 2020, totaling 8.14 million mt, according to the data released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

Meanwhile, in the given month Japan’s pig iron production totaled 5.83 million metric tons, falling by 1.5 percent compared to the previous month and up by 25.4 percent year on year.

In the January-September period this year, the country’s pig iron output stood at 52.87 million metric tons, up by 15.7 percent, while its crude steel production came to 72.13 million metric tons, rising by 17.9 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

The production volume of some steel products in Japan can be seen in the chart below:

Product

September 2021 (mt)

M-o-m change (%)

Y-o-y change (%)

Hot rolled section

432,500

5.3

7.6

Bar

718,900

16.4

10.3

Wire rod

144,000

15.1

21.0

Heavy plate

825,300

16.3

19.1

Hot rolled wide strip

3,234,800

-4.9

21.6

Cold rolled wide strip

1,383,000

-2.7

24.7

Galvanized sheet

815,200

-1.0

31.5

Welded pipe

301,400

17.4

11.8

