Japanese crude steel output up 0.2 percent in August from July

Thursday, 22 September 2022 11:52:40 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In August this year, Japanese crude steel production was up by 0.2 percent compared to the previous month and dropped by 7.4 percent compared to August 2021, totaling 7.34 million mt, according to the data released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

Meanwhile, in the given month Japan’s pig iron production totaled 5.42 million metric tons, rising by 2.9 percent compared to the previous month and dropping by 8.5 percent year on year.

In the January-August period this year, the country’s pig iron output stood at 43.72 million metric tons, down by 7.1 percent, while its crude steel production came to 60.66 million metric tons, falling by 5.2 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

The production volume of some steel products in Japan can be seen in the chart below: