Japanese crude steel output up 0.2 percent in August from July

Thursday, 22 September 2022 11:52:40 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In August this year, Japanese crude steel production was up by 0.2 percent compared to the previous month and dropped by 7.4 percent compared to August 2021, totaling 7.34 million mt, according to the data released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

Meanwhile, in the given month Japan’s pig iron production totaled 5.42 million metric tons, rising by 2.9 percent compared to the previous month and dropping by 8.5 percent year on year.

In the January-August period this year, the country’s pig iron output stood at 43.72 million metric tons, down by 7.1 percent, while its crude steel production came to 60.66 million metric tons, falling by 5.2 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

The production volume of some steel products in Japan can be seen in the chart below:

Product

August 2022 (mt)

M-o-m change (%)

Y-o-y change (%)

Hot rolled section

430,000

+2.3

+4.7

Bar

594,900

-15.9

-3.6

Wire rod

110,800

-9.9

-11.4

Heavy plate

703,300

-8.3

-0.9

Hot rolled wide strip

3,005,500

+8.8

-11.5

Cold rolled wide strip

1,194,200

+1.9

-16.0

Galvanized sheet

682,700

+2.2

-17.4

Welded pipe

246,100

-4.1

-1.0

