Japanese crude steel output slightly up in September from August

Monday, 26 October 2020 13:43:08 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In September this year, Japanese crude steel production was up by 0.6 percent compared to the previous month and fell by 19.3 percent compared to September 2019, totaling 6.48 million mt, according to the data released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

Meanwhile, in the given month Japan's pig iron production totaled 4.65 million metric tons, falling by 2.6 percent compared to the previous month and down by 24 percent year on year.

In the first nine months of this year, the country's pig iron output stood at 45.7 million metric tons, down by 19.8 percent, while its crude steel production came to 61.2 million metric tons, falling by 19.1 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

The production volume of some steel products in Japan can be seen in the chart below: