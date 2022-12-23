Japanese crude steel output down 2.2 percent in Nov from Oct

Friday, 23 December 2022 14:20:11 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In November this year, Japanese crude steel production was down by 2.2 percent compared to the previous month and by 10.7 percent compared to November 2021, totaling 7.18 million mt, according to the data released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

Meanwhile, in the given month Japan’s pig iron production totaled 5.11 million metric tons, declining by 1.9 percent compared to the previous month and by 10.4 percent year on year.

In the January-November period this year, the country’s pig iron output stood at 59.08 million metric tons, down by 8.3 percent, while its crude steel production came to 82.34 million metric tons, falling by 6.9 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

