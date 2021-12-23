Japanese crude steel output down 2.2% in November from October

Thursday, 23 December 2021 12:25:51 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In November this year, Japanese crude steel production was down by 2.2 percent compared to the previous month and rose by 10.7 percent compared to November 2020, totaling 8.04 million mt, according to the data released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

Meanwhile, in the given month Japan’s pig iron production totaled 5.69 million metric tons, falling by 2.9 percent compared to the previous month and up by 10.9 percent year on year.

In the January-November period this year, the country’s pig iron output stood at 64.43 million metric tons, up by 15.2 percent, while its crude steel production came to 88.39 million metric tons, rising by 16.8 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

The production volume of some steel products in Japan can be seen in the chart below: