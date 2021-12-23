﻿
English
Japanese crude steel output down 2.2% in November from October

Thursday, 23 December 2021 12:25:51 (GMT+3)
       

In November this year, Japanese crude steel production was down by 2.2 percent compared to the previous month and rose by 10.7 percent compared to November 2020, totaling 8.04 million mt, according to the data released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

Meanwhile, in the given month Japan’s pig iron production totaled 5.69 million metric tons, falling by 2.9 percent compared to the previous month and up by 10.9 percent year on year.

In the January-November period this year, the country’s pig iron output stood at 64.43 million metric tons, up by 15.2 percent, while its crude steel production came to 88.39 million metric tons, rising by 16.8 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

The production volume of some steel products in Japan can be seen in the chart below:

Product

November 2021 (mt)

M-o-m change (%)

Y-o-y change (%)

Hot rolled section

462,600

3.8

10.9

Bar

747,800

-4.1

0.8

Wire rod

122,200

-14.0

-3.9

Heavy plate

770,500

-4.3

17.9

Hot rolled wide strip

3,298,200

1.1

7.9

Cold rolled wide strip

1,395,400

6.0

7.3

Galvanized sheet

792,800

7.4

6.6

Welded pipe

304,900

6.7

12.4

