Japanese crude steel output down 2.2% in January from December

Tuesday, 22 February 2022 14:54:08 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In January this year, Japanese crude steel production was down by 2.2 percent compared to the previous month and fell by 2.1 percent compared to January 2021, totaling 7.75 million mt, according to the data released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

Meanwhile, in the given month Japan’s pig iron production totaled 5.8 million metric tons, falling by 1.8 percent compared to the previous month and down by 3.5 percent year on year.

The production volume of some steel products in Japan can be seen in the chart below: