Japanese crude steel output down 1.3% in December from November

Tuesday, 25 January 2022 10:47:13 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In December last year, Japanese crude steel production was down by 1.3 percent compared to the previous month and rose by 5.4 percent compared to December 2020, totaling 7.93 million mt, according to the data released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

Meanwhile, in the given month Japan’s pig iron production totaled 5.91 million metric tons, rising by 3.7 percent compared to the previous month and up by 4.7 percent year on year.

In 2021, the country’s pig iron output stood at 70.34 million metric tons, up by 14.2 percent, while its crude steel production came to 96.33 million metric tons, rising by 15.8 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

The production volume of some steel products in Japan can be seen in the chart below: