Japanese auto output down 14.7 percent in Jan-Apr

Tuesday, 05 July 2022 13:37:04 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data provided by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA), in April this year Japanese automobile production (including passenger cars, trucks and buses) totaled 584,420 units, falling by 19.0 percent compared to the same month of 2021. Meanwhile, in the January-April period, Japanese automobile production decreased by 14.7 percent year on year to 2,544,429 units.

Domestic automobile sales in April this year in Japan stood at 299,620 vehicles, decreasing by 14.4 percent as compared with the same month of 2021. Meanwhile, in the first four months, domestic automobile sales in Japan fell by 15.9 percent year on year to 1,496,849 units.

In the meantime, the country’s automobile exports in April amounted to 314,263 units, down by 11.6 percent year on year. In the January-April period Japanese automobile exports dropped by 12.6 percent year on year to 1,217,621 units.