Japan imposes sanctions on semiconductor chip exports to Russia

Monday, 28 February 2022 15:36:59 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida has announced that Japan will impose sanctions against Russia, following the country’s invasion of Ukraine, according to media reports. The decision to impose sanctions came after the emergency meeting of the G7 leaders in response to the current situation, at which the leaders evaluated the invasion as a serious violation of international law.

“The Ukraine invasion by Russia is a serious issue affecting international order that includes not only Europe but also Asia,” Mr. Kishida said.

According to Mr. Kishida’s statement, Japan will sanction exports to Russian military-related organizations and exports of semiconductor chips, which is in short supply globally, to the country. In addition, Japan will sanction Russian financial institutions, freezing assets, and will suspend visa issuance for Russian individuals and organizations.

Regarding the concerns over energy supply, Fumio Kishida stated that the sanctions on Russia will have no immediate impact on energy supply.

Meanwhile, as well as Japan, the US, the UK and the EU have imposed similar sanctions against Russia as a result of the invasion.