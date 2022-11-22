Italy’s POMINI Long Rolling Mills to modernize Taiwan’s Han Tai’s rolling mill

Tuesday, 22 November 2022 11:42:07 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Italy-based POMINI Long Rolling Mills has announced that it will modernize Taiwan-based long steel producer Han Tai & Iron Works’ rolling mill.

With the modernization, Han Tai will be able to roll in 2-slit mode bars with 10 mm diameter starting from 150 mm square billets. The hot commissioning of the modernized mill is expected to start in mid-2023.

In addition, POMINI will provide advisory services for commissioning.

Han Tai & Iron Works has an annual steel production capacity of around 400,000 mt.