Monday, 13 February 2023 13:37:10 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Italian plantmaker Automazioni Industriali Capitanio (AIC) has announced that it will revamp Sweden-based steelmaker Ovako’s hot rolling mill at the latter’s facility in Hällefors.

AIC will supply electrical and automation equipment with new power control panels to Ovako within the scope of renovation works.

The hot rolling mill is scheduled to be commissioned in July 2023.