Italy's ABS strengthens northern European presence with new service center in Sweden

Italian special steel producer ABS - Acciaierie Bertoli Safau, the steelmaking division of Danieli Group - has inaugurated a new service center in Värnamo, Sweden, which will serve as the company's hub for its Scandinavian operations. According to reports in the local Swedish press, this is ABS's first service center outside Italy. The opening completes the project launched in 2025 with the development of ABS Steel Nordic and strengthens the group's presence in the northern European market.

The new ABS Steel Nordic Service Centre covers an area of approximately 25,000 square meters and includes a newly constructed 5,500-square-meter building. The center combines stock availability, processing, cut-to-length services, logistics and metallurgical consulting, enabling ABS to serve large industrial customers, small and medium-sized enterprises and machine shops. The facility was built in approximately ten months and is equipped with automated and robotic systems for material handling and cutting.

The facility has also obtained Miljöbyggnad Silver environmental certification, the second level of Sweden's leading building sustainability certification system managed by the Sweden Green Building Council (SGBC), confirming performance above the minimum requirements set by Swedish regulations in terms of energy efficiency, indoor environmental quality, and the selection and traceability of materials.

The center will serve key northern European markets

Värnamo was selected for its strategic location in relation to the key markets of Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland. The availability of material in stock will enable just-in-time deliveries and shorter response times to customers' requirements.

The service center will focus on special steels and will stock, among other products, hot rolled products, peeled, cold drawn and ground bars, as well as forged products, with a dimensional range of approximately 20-300 mm. The cutting equipment installed at the center can handle larger-sized materials of up to approximately 560 mm. The product range will include carbon steel, case-hardening steel, quenched and tempered steel, and micro-alloyed steel, while technical and metallurgical support will be provided through the expertise of the ABS Centre Métallurgique (ACM) research center.

Camilla Benedetti, president of ABS Acciaierie, stated that the opening represents a decisive milestone in the company's international growth, adding, “The Nordic market demands quality, sustainability and service. She emphasized that the new hub is aimed at bringing ABS even closer to its customers by integrating steel supply, logistics, cut-to-length services and technical consulting.