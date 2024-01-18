Italian crude steel production up 6.5 percent in December

Thursday, 18 January 2024 13:34:55 (GMT+3) | Brescia

December was a positive month for the production of crude steel in Italy, with a total output of 1.326 million mt, up by 6.5 percent compared to the same month of 2022, as announced by Federacciai, the Italian federation of steel companies.

A year-on-year decrease was recorded in the full year, with the total crude steel output amounting to 21.061 million mt, down by 2.5 percent year on year.

2023 Crude steel output Month 000/mt Y-o-y change (%) Year-to-date Y-o-y change (%) Jan 1,553 -14.7% 1,553 -14.7% Feb 1,897 -7.3% 3,450 -10.8% Mar 2,189 3.0% 5,639 -5.9% Apr 1,903 -12.0% 7,542 -7.5% May 1,991 -9.7% 9,533 -8.0% June 1,910 0.8% 11,443 -6.6% July 1,754 9.3% 13,197 -4.8% Aug 785 4.5% 13,982 -4.3% Sept 1,956 4.4% 15,941 -3.3% Oct 1,928 -4.4% 17,866 -3.4% Nov 1,880 1.3% 19,749 -3.0% Dec 1,326 6.5% 21,061 -2.5%

Looking at the flat and long product segments, in December last year Italian production of longs amounted to 694,000 mt, up 5.0 percent, while output of flat steel in the same month totaled 615,000 mt, decreasing by 3.9 percent, both year on year.

In the full year, production of longs amounted to 11.685 million mt, down 2.9 percent, while flats output came to 9.545 million mt, down 0.1 percent, both year on year.